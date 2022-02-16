FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Milder, breezier conditions ahead

Milder and breezier conditions will dominate Fredericksburg’s weather to end the work week.

High pressure centered out over the Atlantic will pump warm moist air into Fredericksburg today (Wednesday). Thus, after a chilly morning start in the low to mid-20s temperatures around the area will climb into the mid-50s this afternoon. The milder air will come via southerly breezes gusting over 20 mph at times. Skies will be mostly sunny to add to the spring-like ambiance.

Tonight, clouds will move in overhead, with local thermometers only dropping into the mid-40s by dawn Thursday. Although skies tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, Fredericksburg area temperatures will soar into the upper 60s. The southerly breezes will keep pumping warm air northward, gusting to near 30 mph at times as a powerful storm system and associated cold front crosses the Ohio valley.

No rain is expected during daylight hours tomorrow, but Thursday evening showers will move in as that cold front crosses the Appalachian mountains. Expected severe weather from this system will remain well south and west of Fredericksburg, but winds could become a bit raucous during the wee hours of Friday morning. Gusts to nearly 40 mph may occur, rattling windows and stirring tree branches.

Rainfall associated with the cold front will add up to between a quarter and a half-inch per the graphic. The boundary will pass through Fredericksburg near dawn Friday, and behind it the blustery winds will swap around from the northwest, ushering in cold air. As a result the temperature profile Friday will be “upside down,” with local thermometer readings in the low 60s during the pre-dawn hours and then falling into the 40s by early afternoon.

And that weekend weather? It’s looking sunny with slightly above average temperatures.