FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: More cold as January winds down

Another chilly but dry week lies ahead for the Fredericksburg area.
An “Alberta Clipper,” an unofficial moniker for an upper air shortwave trough, zoomed by north of the Fredericksburg area last night. In the wake of that system, today—Monday—will be mostly sunny with light winds. Locally, temperatures will climb from this morning’s lows in the upper 20s to an afternoon maximum in the low 40s. In comparison to recent colder days, those readings will feel mild, but they’re still several degrees below average for January.
Tonight yet another clipper will scoot by north of the region, sped along by the polar jet stream. No precipitation will be forthcoming from this one either, but clouds will increase tonight into Tuesday. Southerly winds ahead of this next system will pump warmer air into Fredericksburg and vicinity. Tuesday will thus feature cloudy skies and milder temperatures, with local thermometers pushing into the upper 40s during the early afternoon hours.
However, the passage of this next clipper system heralds the arrival of yet another Arctic cold front. Much colder air will pour into Fredericksburg Tuesday night via gusty north winds. By dawn Wednesday, temperatures will drop back into the teens in many spots, with wind chills even lower than that. The midweek chill will be reinforced by yet another cold front whipping through the region on Friday.
At the moment there are no definitive signs of a winter storm for Fredericksburg this upcoming weekend. It will be prudent to keep an eye on the forecast, since things can change as the numerical models used by forecasters ingest updated information. But as of this Monday morning, the ingredients for such a storm just don’t appear to be in place for the weekend.
The good news? Per the graphic, a pattern change is on the horizon, with a warmer regime settling in across the eastern U.S. during the first week in February. It doesn’t mean shorts and flip-flops weather is imminent, but it will be a switch from January’s cooler-than-average pattern.
Happy Monday!