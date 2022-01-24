FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: More cold as January winds down

Another chilly but dry week lies ahead for the Fredericksburg area.

An “Alberta Clipper,” an unofficial moniker for an upper air shortwave trough, zoomed by north of the Fredericksburg area last night. In the wake of that system, today—Monday—will be mostly sunny with light winds. Locally, temperatures will climb from this morning’s lows in the upper 20s to an afternoon maximum in the low 40s. In comparison to recent colder days, those readings will feel mild, but they’re still several degrees below average for January.

Tonight yet another clipper will scoot by north of the region, sped along by the polar jet stream. No precipitation will be forthcoming from this one either, but clouds will increase tonight into Tuesday. Southerly winds ahead of this next system will pump warmer air into Fredericksburg and vicinity. Tuesday will thus feature cloudy skies and milder temperatures, with local thermometers pushing into the upper 40s during the early afternoon hours.

