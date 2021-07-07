FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: More heat ahead of a visit from Elsa

A hot Wednesday will precede a glancing blow by Elsa.

Yesterday thermometers in the Fredericksburg area registered daily maxima in the mid-90s. Today—Wednesday—those same sensors will record afternoon highs in the upper 90s alongside very sticky dew points thanks to high pressure and southerly winds. That will lead to heat indices this afternoon in the triple digits, topping out just below Heat Advisory criteria.

With atmospheric instability fostered by the heat and humidity it won’t take much to generate storms this afternoon. Given the lift provided by air riding up the slopes there will likely be storms near the Blue Ridge mountains and westward later today. A remnant shower may reach the western portions of Stafford or Spotsylvania counties this evening, but the odds of that are pretty low.

The good news is that today will finish the most recent bout with above-average heat for Fredericksburg. Although the stickiness will persist, clouds and precipitation will move into the region Thursday ahead of the center of Tropical Storm Elsa. The lack of full sun will hold down tomorrow’s high temperatures to the upper 80s, more typical of July readings locally.