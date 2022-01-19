FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: More snow headed our way?

Wednesday offers midweek mildness ahead of yet another Arctic air invasion into the Fredericksburg area.
Today’s (Wednesday’s) cloudy skies and mild temperatures are thanks to a southwesterly wind flow, which is vigorously pushing warm moist air into the Fredericksburg area. Local thermometer readings actually rose to near freezing at dawn this morning after post-midnight lows in the mid-20s. Afternoon temperatures will top out near or just above 50 degrees, a bit above average for the date.
Unfortunately the warming trend will halt abruptly tonight as an Arctic cold front crosses the Appalachian mountains. Near dawn Thursday, rain showers will arrive in the vicinity of Fredericksburg ahead of this boundary, quickly switching over to snow as the cold air rushes in. The morning rush hour will thus be impacted by more wintry weather. Expected snow totals are shown on the graphic, with only an inch or so anticipated by the time precipitation ends early tomorrow afternoon.
Most of Thursday will feature cloudy skies, but there could be a few peeks of sunshine before dark. Temperatures will begin the day near freezing and won’t rise much as the Arctic air pours in via gusty north winds. Tomorrow night the bottom will fall out—figuratively speaking—of Fredericksburg area thermometers, and Friday morning readings look to be in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits as folks start their morning routines, so bundle up while heading to work and school.
Then another weekend weather question mark looms. That Arctic boundary will stall out along the coast while awaiting a “push” from an upper-level disturbance. That push will create a wrinkle of low pressure along the front over the southeastern U.S. tomorrow night. This new storm system will then ride northeastward along the East Coast. At the moment, the track looks to be farther south and east than recent systems.
The result will be snowfall beginning on a very cold Friday afternoon, with local temperatures only topping out in the mid-20s. The bulk of the snow will actually impact Tidewater Virginia, with Fredericksburg and vicinity on the northwestern fringes of the action. Models are pointing to perhaps a couple of inches for areas east of Interstate 95, with higher totals down the Northern Neck toward the Chesapeake Bay. Precipitation will continue throughout Friday night, likely ending near dawn Saturday.
Finer details for snow totals will become available after this evening’s forecast model runs come in. Keep an eye out for updates via local media and the National Weather Service (check out weather.gov). Meanwhile, this colder-than-average pattern isn’t going anywhere soon.