FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: More snow headed our way?

Wednesday offers midweek mildness ahead of yet another Arctic air invasion into the Fredericksburg area.

Today’s (Wednesday’s) cloudy skies and mild temperatures are thanks to a southwesterly wind flow, which is vigorously pushing warm moist air into the Fredericksburg area. Local thermometer readings actually rose to near freezing at dawn this morning after post-midnight lows in the mid-20s. Afternoon temperatures will top out near or just above 50 degrees, a bit above average for the date.

Unfortunately the warming trend will halt abruptly tonight as an Arctic cold front crosses the Appalachian mountains. Near dawn Thursday, rain showers will arrive in the vicinity of Fredericksburg ahead of this boundary, quickly switching over to snow as the cold air rushes in. The morning rush hour will thus be impacted by more wintry weather. Expected snow totals are shown on the graphic, with only an inch or so anticipated by the time precipitation ends early tomorrow afternoon.

