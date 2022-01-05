FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: More snow on the way?

Another snow chance will arrive in the Fredericksburg area Thursday night into Friday.
The current weather pattern is most definitely a reversal from last week’s balmy calmness. Fortunately, Fredericksburg and vicinity did manage to dodge a round of freezing rain this Wednesday morning. A developing frontal boundary along the coast created light rain which fell onto frozen ground mainly east of the U.S. 301 corridor.
Gusty southerly winds will usher in noticeably warmer conditions today, with afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid-40s. That will aid in the snow melting process despite a lack of sunshine today.
The Fredericksburg area will be caught between that coastal front and a dry cold front which will cross the Appalachians tonight from the west. That second boundary will stall out nearby and set the stage for the next round of white stuff.
A strong upper level short wave trough located over Idaho this morning will quickly dive south and east today. That will foster low pressure along the stalled cold front over the lower Mississippi River valley by Thursday morning. Meanwhile, another low pressure will form along the aforementioned coastal front. The two systems will join forces near Cape Hatteras Thursday evening in a “Miller B” type winter storm setup (see top graphic).
Given the warm air in place ahead of this setup, local thermometers will top out in the mid-40s again Thursday afternoon. After dark, rain will arrive, switching over to snow before midnight as colder air moves in. The quick motion of this storm system will hold down snow totals, but Fredericksburg and surrounding counties can expect to see 3-4 additional inches (bottom graphic) by dawn Friday.
This storm system will scoot out to sea rapidly, and Friday will wind up sunny, breezy, and cold with temperatures barely creeping above the freezing mark. At this juncture, the weekend looks like it’ll be split between a cold and sunny Saturday and a milder and rainy Sunday. Details on that will be in Friday’s Weather Blog post.