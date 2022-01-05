FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: More snow on the way?

Another snow chance will arrive in the Fredericksburg area Thursday night into Friday.

The current weather pattern is most definitely a reversal from last week’s balmy calmness. Fortunately, Fredericksburg and vicinity did manage to dodge a round of freezing rain this Wednesday morning. A developing frontal boundary along the coast created light rain which fell onto frozen ground mainly east of the U.S. 301 corridor.

Gusty southerly winds will usher in noticeably warmer conditions today, with afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid-40s. That will aid in the snow melting process despite a lack of sunshine today.

The Fredericksburg area will be caught between that coastal front and a dry cold front which will cross the Appalachians tonight from the west. That second boundary will stall out nearby and set the stage for the next round of white stuff.