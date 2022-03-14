FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: More weather whiplash as warm temps return

Warmer weather this work week will help erase memories of Saturday’s snow in Fredericksburg.

The dizzying swing in weather conditions during this past Friday and Saturday looks to be in the rearview mirror at this point. The odds of another Arctic air mass plunging the Fredericksburg area into another deep-freeze this season are very low from this point onward. We’ll still experience the classic spring-time clashes between warm and cold air masses, but nothing like this past weekend’s epic battle.

As a case in point, local thermometers registered lows of 27, 26, and 29 degrees respectively at Stafford Regional Airport, Shannon Airport and the University of Mary Washington on Monday morning. Shortly after the lunch hour, those readings will climb past 60 degrees on their way to the mid-60s for the daily maximum. High pressure anchored over the Mid-Atlantic is providing light southerly winds to assist the higher sun angles of March in bringing warmth to the region.

That high pressure center isn’t going anywhere quickly. As a result, Tuesday’s outdoor conditions will resemble today’s, only warmer. Temperatures will start tomorrow morning in the mid- to upper 30s, while afternoon highs flirt with the 70-degree mark in and around Fredericksburg. Wednesday will be almost a carbon copy (for those old enough to remember carbon paper!), with area thermometers likely climbing into the low 70s.

By Wednesday evening, that high pressure will retreat enough to allow rain to enter the picture as a low pressure center brushes southeastern Virginia. However, the graphic shows most of this week’s expected precipitation will pass by both north and south of Fredericksburg. The annotations indicate the overall flow of both the polar jet (purveyor of cold air) and the subtropical jet (bringer of moisture). Note that the ‘Burg is firmly entrenched between those two storm tracks.

And just a note to emphasize the richness of this week’s calendar. Today is Pi Day, while tomorrow (Tuesday) brings the Ides of March, an ominous reference for those who’ve read Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar”. And then, of course, Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day, ushering in rivers (literally) of green beer and reasons for any and all to claim Irish heritage.

Enjoy!