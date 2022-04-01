FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Mostly pleasant weekend ahead as spring weather pattern continues

A progressive spring weather pattern will continue through the weekend in Fredericksburg.

Thursday’s severe weather resulted in numerous wind damage reports, including possible tornadoes in the Richmond and Washington, D.C., vicinities that have yet to be verified as of this writing. The main culprit has been a very strong wind field associated with a vigorous upper air trough (a southward dive of the jet stream). The effects of that trough will continue today—Friday—with gusty west winds.

Morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon, albeit with a small chance of showers spilling over the mountains into the Fredericksburg area. The air mass arriving behind an early morning cold front will result in afternoon highs in the upper 50s along with less humid conditions. Friday evening will feature mostly clear skies with winds still gusting over 20 mph.

By dawn Saturday, high pressure will settle in overhead the region (blue “H” on the graphic). Tomorrow will thus begin with temperatures in the low 30s before afternoon highs climb into the low 60s in and around Fredericksburg. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be light for a very pleasant first Saturday of April.

Tomorrow night, clouds will roll back in ahead of another storm system (red “L” on the graphic) approaching from the west. Showers will enter the region after midnight Saturday, dampening the ground before dissipating near sunrise Sunday. The latter weekend day looks to then turn mostly sunny and breezy, with Fredericksburg area temperatures rising into the mid-60s in the air mass behind this next system.

Enjoy!