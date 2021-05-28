FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Much-needed rain likely for holiday weekend

An end-of-May rainfall will both dampen and cool Fredericksburg area’s holiday weekend.

There will be significant precipitation totals this weekend in and around Fredericksburg, which will help alleviate the dry conditions shown on the left graphic panel. The right panel indicates that area rain gauges will register well over an inch of liquid by Monday morning, with higher totals toward the Chesapeake Bay. Rainfall has been scarce this spring, so this is good news.

The bad news? Timing couldn’t be worse for the unofficial kickoff of the summer season. Clouds and cooler temperatures will enter the region ahead of the next low-pressure system moving in from the west. In fact, Saturday and Sunday will feel more like early April than late May.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A stationary front is draped across Virginia just south of the ‘Burg this Friday morning, giving rise to the northeasterly winds reported at both Stafford and Shannon Airports and the University of Mary Washington. That front looks to remain in place until late this afternoon, when it will slide a bit northward. High temperatures today will reach the low 80s in the vicinity of Fredericksburg.