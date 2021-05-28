FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Much-needed rain likely for holiday weekend

An end-of-May rainfall will both dampen and cool Fredericksburg area’s holiday weekend.
There will be significant precipitation totals this weekend in and around Fredericksburg, which will help alleviate the dry conditions shown on the left graphic panel. The right panel indicates that area rain gauges will register well over an inch of liquid by Monday morning, with higher totals toward the Chesapeake Bay. Rainfall has been scarce this spring, so this is good news.
The bad news? Timing couldn’t be worse for the unofficial kickoff of the summer season. Clouds and cooler temperatures will enter the region ahead of the next low-pressure system moving in from the west. In fact, Saturday and Sunday will feel more like early April than late May.
A stationary front is draped across Virginia just south of the ‘Burg this Friday morning, giving rise to the northeasterly winds reported at both Stafford and Shannon Airports and the University of Mary Washington. That front looks to remain in place until late this afternoon, when it will slide a bit northward. High temperatures today will reach the low 80s in the vicinity of Fredericksburg.
Showers will enter the region from the southwest later this morning. Then late this afternoon, the proximity of that boundary plus the available moisture and instability will give rise strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has the Fredericksburg area covered by a Marginal Risk—level 1 of 5—for severe weather, including strong winds, large hail, and the potential for a couple of tornadoes.
Thus Fredericksburg-area residents need to keep more than one source of weather warnings at hand this afternoon. Having a NOAA weather radio is a good idea along with tuning in to local TV/radio stations, paying attention to smartphone alerts, and generally keeping an eye on the sky. Should a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning (“warning” means a threat is imminent) be issued for your location, take shelter immediately.
A cold front will sweep away the thunderstorm potential late this evening, but the associated low pressure center will stall out near the coast. Thus the rain will stick around both Saturday and Sunday, along with very cool temperatures. Saturday will be wet with gusty north winds while Fredericksburg-area thermometers may not even reach the 60-degree mark Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, the showers will wind down, but afternoon temperatures will still struggle to reach the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
Now for another bit of good news: Memorial Day looks gorgeous, with clear skies, comfortable humidity, and afternoon temperatures topping out near 80 degrees. After the next couple of days being unconducive to lounging around the pool, Monday’s weather looks to be the best bet for outdoor activities this holiday weekend.