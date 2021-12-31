FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: New year will start off all wet

Cooler air is on the horizon, but the holiday weekend will be mild and damp.

Today—New Year’s Eve—will begin cloudy and foggy in spots, despite southerly winds aloft doing their best to to scour out a surface cold air wedge over the Virginia Piedmont. Several forecast models suggest that scouring process will take longer than originally thought, with the associated warm front creeping only far enough north to stall across the Fredericksburg area. Thus clouds will stick most of the day, with a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will max out near 60 degrees.

Outdoor revelers should expect scattered showers with temperatures in the mid-50s as they await the arrival of the New Year at midnight. Bleary-eyed partiers will notice at dawn Saturday that temperatures won’t have budged much, only sagging to the low 50s. During the daylight hours Saturday, the aforementioned warm front will remain near Fredericksburg, with rain likely most of New Year’s Day. Local rain gauges will collect a quarter-inch or more of liquid while thermometer readings top out in the mid-60s.