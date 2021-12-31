FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: New year will start off all wet

Cooler air is on the horizon, but the holiday weekend will be mild and damp.
Today—New Year’s Eve—will begin cloudy and foggy in spots, despite southerly winds aloft doing their best to to scour out a surface cold air wedge over the Virginia Piedmont. Several forecast models suggest that scouring process will take longer than originally thought, with the associated warm front creeping only far enough north to stall across the Fredericksburg area. Thus clouds will stick most of the day, with a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will max out near 60 degrees.
Outdoor revelers should expect scattered showers with temperatures in the mid-50s as they await the arrival of the New Year at midnight. Bleary-eyed partiers will notice at dawn Saturday that temperatures won’t have budged much, only sagging to the low 50s. During the daylight hours Saturday, the aforementioned warm front will remain near Fredericksburg, with rain likely most of New Year’s Day. Local rain gauges will collect a quarter-inch or more of liquid while thermometer readings top out in the mid-60s.
On Saturday night, a cold front will slowly cross the Appalachian mountains. A vigorous low pressure looks to form along this boundary, generating gusty southwest winds, which will pump more warm moist air into Fredericksburg. Another half- to three-quarters of inch of rain will fall across the area through Sunday evening. Meanwhile this last gasp of the recent warmth will push high temperatures again into the mid-60s.
That cold front will pass through Fredericksburg on Sunday afternoon, and the warm conditions will temporarily wave goodbye. Monday looks like a typical January day, with gusty northwest winds and temperatures topping out only in the low 40s. Oh, and depending on the timing of (a) the departure of the precipitation and (b) the arrival of the cold air, there is a small probability of some white stuff late Sunday night (see graphic).
So, you’re saying there’s a chance?!