 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Next few days offer a preview of spring
0 comments
alert top story

FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Next few days offer a preview of spring

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rain map

Fredericksburg will end the work week with dry conditions under sunny skies.

“It’s spring fever. That is what the name of it is. And when you’ve got it, you want—oh, you don’t quite know what it is you do want, but it just fairly makes your heart ache, you want it so!” That phrase attributed to Mark Twain likely describes how many Fredericksburg area folks will feel this Wednesday. Warm moist air will surge into the region via gusty southerly winds, boosting afternoon highs into the upper 60s. A few local thermometers could even touch the 70-degree mark.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Alas, that level of warmth won’t last long. A dry cold front is due through Fredericksburg near midnight tonight, bringing cooler air behind it. Thursday will again be sunny and dry with afternoon highs in the low 50s, closer to normal late February readings. Winds will be out of the north, but much less vigorous than today, so the sunshine will make the outdoors still feel comfortable.

Friday will then be the third dry day in a row(!) for Fredericksburg and vicinity under mostly sunny skies with temperatures topping out in the low 50s. Alas, the dry conditions will end Friday night as clouds and precipitation return to plague the weekend. The graphic shows the likelihood of heavy rain south and west of the ‘Burg late Friday into next week. (The hatched areas in eastern Virginia down through Georgia represent potential river flooding.)

Meanwhile, Friday brings another milestone to Fredericksburg. Sunset will officially occur at 6 pm to end the work week. And with Daylight Saving Time only a couple of weeks away, those post-7 p.m. sunsets are close at hand!

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Woods 'awake, responsive' after car wreck surgery

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert