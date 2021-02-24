FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Next few days offer a preview of spring

Fredericksburg will end the work week with dry conditions under sunny skies.

“It’s spring fever. That is what the name of it is. And when you’ve got it, you want—oh, you don’t quite know what it is you do want, but it just fairly makes your heart ache, you want it so!” That phrase attributed to Mark Twain likely describes how many Fredericksburg area folks will feel this Wednesday. Warm moist air will surge into the region via gusty southerly winds, boosting afternoon highs into the upper 60s. A few local thermometers could even touch the 70-degree mark.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alas, that level of warmth won’t last long. A dry cold front is due through Fredericksburg near midnight tonight, bringing cooler air behind it. Thursday will again be sunny and dry with afternoon highs in the low 50s, closer to normal late February readings. Winds will be out of the north, but much less vigorous than today, so the sunshine will make the outdoors still feel comfortable.