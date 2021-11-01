FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: November cooldown begins

The work week will feature cooler than average temperatures for the Fredericksburg area.

November is definitely a transition period for weather in the region. Average daily temperature highs and lows begin the month at 64 and 40 degrees, respectively, dropping to readings of 54 and 31 by month’s end. After today—Monday—this first week of November looks to be cooler than average.

This morning’s cloud lines are oriented parallel to the mountain ridges west of Fredericksburg. These gravity wave clouds are a result of northwesterly winds behind a cold front which passed through the area several hours before dawn. The clouds will fade away later this morning while the northwest winds remain, gusting up to 15 mph. Local thermometers will climb into the low 60s this afternoon as the really chilly air behind the boundary will take its sweet time arriving.