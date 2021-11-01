FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: November cooldown begins

The work week will feature cooler than average temperatures for the Fredericksburg area.
November is definitely a transition period for weather in the region. Average daily temperature highs and lows begin the month at 64 and 40 degrees, respectively, dropping to readings of 54 and 31 by month’s end. After today—Monday—this first week of November looks to be cooler than average.
This morning’s cloud lines are oriented parallel to the mountain ridges west of Fredericksburg. These gravity wave clouds are a result of northwesterly winds behind a cold front which passed through the area several hours before dawn. The clouds will fade away later this morning while the northwest winds remain, gusting up to 15 mph. Local thermometers will climb into the low 60s this afternoon as the really chilly air behind the boundary will take its sweet time arriving.
Tonight, skies will cloud over as an upper level disturbance passes overhead. Trailing this system, a much cooler air mass will then invade Fredericksburg and vicinity. Tuesday looks to feature cooler conditions under cloudy skies with chances of showers. After morning temperatures in the lower 40s, local thermometers will climb back only to the mid-50s during the afternoon. Tomorrow night skies will gradually clear and temperatures will plummet into the mid-30s.
The chilly air will stick around the rest of this week, making the 60s of this past weekend seem balmy. Frost could even be a factor in cooler spots west of Interstate 95, and the Blue Ridge mountains may even see some flakes before the end of the week! Meanwhile, the graphic provides clear evidence that hurricane season is still active, with Wanda wandering around well out over the ocean. The Atlantic hurricane season officially lasts until Nov. 30.
Happy All Saints Day!