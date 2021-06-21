FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Official start to summer will be sticky and stormy

Hot, uncomfortable and stormy conditions will begin the week in the Fredericksburg area.
With the summer solstice having occurred just before midnight Sunday, today–Monday—is the first full day of astronomical summer. As a “reward,” today could well be described as featuring the most miserable weather this week. Fredericksburg-area thermometers will soar into the upper 90s this afternoon accompanied by sticky conditions.
Per the left graphic panel today’s dewpoints in the low 70s register in the very humid range, bringing to mind the proverbial moniker “air you can wear.” The heat index will soar above 100 degrees today, perhaps triggering a heat advisory. Even if an advisory isn’t issued by the National Weather Service folks working in these conditions should take precautions to avoid becoming overheated, including taking frequent breaks and drinking more fluids than usual.
The culprits for this heat and humidity are two-fold. First, newly restrengthened Tropical Storm Claudette is exiting off the Outer Banks of North Carolina this morning. Tropical systems create subsidence (i.e. sinking air) to their north and west, warming the surface air. With Fredericksburg located in Claudette’s subsidence region, that means temperatures will be higher than they normally would. Second, a low pressure center over the Great Lakes region is pumping sticky Gulf of Mexico air northward, boosting dewpoints locally and thus the humidity.
The other weather factor to keep an eye on today is the potential for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has Fredericksburg and vicinity under a Marginal Risk—level 1 of 5—while portions of Virginia along and north of Interstate 66 are under a Slight Risk (level 2). Short range weather models indicate the potential for storms to impact the ‘Burg anytime after 5 this afternoon, so keep those weather warning sources (hopefully including a NOAA weather radio) close at hand.
The good news is that another upper level trough will swing eastward Tuesday, bringing a decent amount of much needed rain plus a cool-down associated with a surface cold front. In contrast to today’s sunny and hot conditions, Tuesday will thus be cloudy and wet, with Fredericksburg’s temperatures topping out only in the mid-70s. The right graphic panel indicates the potential for an inch or more of liquid collecting in area rain gauges by mid-week, with even more expected down the Northern Neck.
The remainder of this week will bring much more pleasant conditions to Fredericksburg. Meanwhile, be careful in Monday’s heat and take shelter if warnings are issued for severe storms.