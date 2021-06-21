FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Official start to summer will be sticky and stormy

Hot, uncomfortable and stormy conditions will begin the week in the Fredericksburg area.

With the summer solstice having occurred just before midnight Sunday, today–Monday—is the first full day of astronomical summer. As a “reward,” today could well be described as featuring the most miserable weather this week. Fredericksburg-area thermometers will soar into the upper 90s this afternoon accompanied by sticky conditions.

Per the left graphic panel today’s dewpoints in the low 70s register in the very humid range, bringing to mind the proverbial moniker “air you can wear.” The heat index will soar above 100 degrees today, perhaps triggering a heat advisory. Even if an advisory isn’t issued by the National Weather Service folks working in these conditions should take precautions to avoid becoming overheated, including taking frequent breaks and drinking more fluids than usual.

