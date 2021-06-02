FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Rain and storms possible this week

More rain is on the horizon for the Fredericksburg area.

After a very dry May, the weather pattern over the latter half of this week looks a bit wetter. Today (Wednesday) will feature mostly cloudy skies with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 80s. A steady southerly breeze will pump moist air into Fredericksburg, increasing dew points and thus humidity levels. That will lead to a decent chance of showers across the area tonight.

There could even be a rumble of thunder overnight, but the thunderstorm chances ramp up considerably in Fredericksburg on Thursday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk—level 2 of 5—of severe weather for Thursday (see graphic). A cold front pressing eastward across the Appalachian mountains will provide the impetus for storms, especially given afternoon temperatures in the low 80s accompanied by sticky humidity. Meanwhile, upper-level winds will be strong enough Thursday to help storms that do form to intensify.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The only fly in the forecast ointment for Thursday is how sunny the skies will be. Continued cloud cover will hold down the instability (storm fuel), but any sunshine at all will boost the chances of thunderstorms.