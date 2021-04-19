FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Rain opens week of up-and-down weather

A wet beginning will set the stage for changeable weather this week in Fredericksburg.

The rain falling in and around Fredericksburg this Monday morning is courtesy of a short wave trough crossing the Mid-Atlantic. This upper air feature, a small “wrinkle” superimposed on the larger jet stream flow, has aided in the formation of a weak surface low pressure over the Carolina coastline. In turn, that low pressure is fostering the precipitation in the ‘Burg.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Local rain gauges will register between a quarter and a half-inch of liquid today, with the higher totals occurring east of Interstate 95. The precipitation and its accompanying cloud cover will push east of the U.S. 301 corridor by mid-afternoon. Sunshine looks to reappear over much of the Fredericksburg area by the dinner hour, and temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.

There could be some scattered showers early this evening but overall tonight will be partly cloudy. With leftover low-level moisture and overnight temperatures dropping into the mid-40s, commuters can expect some fog early Tuesday morning. Tuesday will then turn out sunny and warmer with afternoon temperatures rising into the mid-70s.

Wednesday will then be a transition day. A sharp cold front will cross the region accompanied by more showers. Very chilly air will follow behind the boundary and Thursday will feel very March-like. And a look ahead at the 6-10 day temperature forecast (per the graphic) shows a tendency for cooler than average conditions for much of the rest of April.