FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Rain will be followed by warmer temps

Wednesday’s rain will pave the way for much warmer conditions by the end of the work week.

Today’s precipitation is courtesy of a stubborn low pressure system which has swirled around off the Carolina coastline for the past couple of days. If this was June instead of March, that low pressure may have developed into a tropical system given warmer Atlantic waters. Instead it finally came ashore this Wednesday morning in North Carolina with an abundance of rain.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The low center will track across Hampton Roads and northward this afternoon, with the highest rain totals near the Chesapeake Bay. The graphic illustrates these totals, with gauges in Fredericksburg and along the Interstate 95 corridor expected to register up to a half-inch of liquid. Those numbers will ramp up quickly south and east, with King George and Caroline counties receiving an inch or more. Showers will last most of the daylight hours across the area.

Temperatures today will only advance into the low 60s under the damp cloudy skies. However, one benefit from the rain is that it will wash out some of the tree pollen beginning to permeate the air. Moreover, the moist air will help alleviate the dry skin and rampant static electricity associated with winter’s dryness.