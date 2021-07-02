FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Rain will give way to gorgeous holiday weekend

A wet end to the work week will lead to nicer conditions for the holiday weekend.
The hot steamy air mass in place much of the work week finally gave rise to severe thunderstorms across the Mid-Atlantic region Thursday. The Fredericksburg area escaped most storm effects (a few downed trees were reported), but localities inside the Washington Beltway were rocked by widespread storm damage. A tornado warning prompted an early ending to the Washington Nationals baseball game, with spectators evacuating and the game being called after the fifth inning.
Those storms fired up well ahead of a cold front, which is being pushed along by a southward dip (trough) in the jet stream over the eastern third of the nation. As of this writing, that boundary has entered far northwestern Virginia and will edge through the Fredericksburg area late this morning. Once the front passes, winds will swap around out of the northwest, and the clouds and rain will gradually give way to clearing skies this afternoon.
Local thermometers will barely touch the 80-degree mark this afternoon, a far cry from the recent mid-90s. Dew points—and thus humidity levels— will also drop to much more comfortable levels as the drier air behind the boundary enters the area. Tonight the combination of clear skies and dry air will drop temperatures to near 60 degrees in and around Fredericksburg for some good sleeping weather.
The pleasant conditions will continue Saturday and Sunday, with clear skies and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-80s both days. Outdoor festivities thus won’t be hampered by clouds, precipitation, or unbearable heat and stickiness this year. And with the planned Independence Day fireworks displays, the left graphic panel illustrates impacts that differing weather conditions can have on them.
Monday—the official federal holiday—will also be clear and sunny, but temperatures and dew points will be on the rise again. Afternoon highs on Monday will creep back into the 90s as another hot week looms ahead. Tuesday looks like the next time during which temperatures will soar back into the upper 90s.
And we can’t forget the Atlantic hurricane season. Per the right graphic panel, Hurricane Elsa (just upgraded from a tropical storm) has formed, tracking into the Caribbean and then possibly up across Florida early next week. Keep in mind that these forecast cones only show the predicted area of the storm’s center and not the storm’s total size, which can reach hundreds of miles outside the cone. Also the cone itself will only contain the center about two-thirds of the time, meaning one-third of the time the center could be outside the cone.
Enjoy the pleasant holiday weekend weather. The Weather Blog will be on vacation Monday, so the next entry will be next Wednesday. Happy Independence Day!