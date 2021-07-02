FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Rain will give way to gorgeous holiday weekend

The pleasant conditions will continue Saturday and Sunday, with clear skies and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-80s both days. Outdoor festivities thus won’t be hampered by clouds, precipitation, or unbearable heat and stickiness this year. And with the planned Independence Day fireworks displays, the left graphic panel illustrates impacts that differing weather conditions can have on them.

Monday—the official federal holiday—will also be clear and sunny, but temperatures and dew points will be on the rise again. Afternoon highs on Monday will creep back into the 90s as another hot week looms ahead. Tuesday looks like the next time during which temperatures will soar back into the upper 90s.

And we can’t forget the Atlantic hurricane season. Per the right graphic panel, Hurricane Elsa (just upgraded from a tropical storm) has formed, tracking into the Caribbean and then possibly up across Florida early next week. Keep in mind that these forecast cones only show the predicted area of the storm’s center and not the storm’s total size, which can reach hundreds of miles outside the cone. Also the cone itself will only contain the center about two-thirds of the time, meaning one-third of the time the center could be outside the cone.

Enjoy the pleasant holiday weekend weather. The Weather Blog will be on vacation Monday, so the next entry will be next Wednesday. Happy Independence Day!