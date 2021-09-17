FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Rain will give way to sunshine this weekend

Showers will end the work week ahead of a mostly sunny weekend.
While both Richmond and Washington, D.C., dealt with floods on Thursday, precipitation was very spotty Thursday around Fredericksburg. Rain gauges at Shannon and Stafford Regional airports both recorded barely a few hundredths of an inch, while the weather station at the University of Mary Washington registered over a third of an inch. Today—Friday—rain amounts locally will continue to be spotty and light under cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 80s.
The clouds, showers, and northeasterly breezes today are thanks to the counter-clockwise circulation of air around a tropical disturbance centered just off the Outer Banks of North Carolina this morning. That system will move northeast today, remaining well offshore while possibly strengthening to tropical storm intensity (the next name on the list is Odette). Once again, the Northern Neck and other areas closer to the Chesapeake Bay are likely to see somewhat higher rainfall totals than the Fredericksburg vicinity.
Behind that system sinking air—“subsidence” in weather parlance—will provide a mostly sunny Saturday with quiet weather conditions after a foggy start. Temperatures in and around Fredericksburg will top out in the upper 80s amid light northeasterly breezes. Humidity will still be a bit on the sticky side, thanks to the leftover tropical air. Clouds and a few showers will re-enter the area tomorrow evening as another cold front approaches.
As labeled on the graphic, this next boundary will pass through Fredericksburg Sunday morning. The air mass behind this front will be slightly cooler and drier than the tropical stuff ahead of it. Thus Sunday looks to be sunny with highs in the mid-80s and more comfortable (i.e. less sticky) humidity.
The cavalry of autumn is on the horizon, however. A cold front pushing into the Pacific Northwest Saturday morning (see graphic) will eventually work its way across the country, pushed along by a southward dip in the jet stream. That boundary heralds the arrival of true Septemberish conditions in Fredericksburg late next week.
Hold on to that pumpkin spice—autumn is on the way!