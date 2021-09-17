FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Rain will give way to sunshine this weekend

Showers will end the work week ahead of a mostly sunny weekend.

While both Richmond and Washington, D.C., dealt with floods on Thursday, precipitation was very spotty Thursday around Fredericksburg. Rain gauges at Shannon and Stafford Regional airports both recorded barely a few hundredths of an inch, while the weather station at the University of Mary Washington registered over a third of an inch. Today—Friday—rain amounts locally will continue to be spotty and light under cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 80s.

The clouds, showers, and northeasterly breezes today are thanks to the counter-clockwise circulation of air around a tropical disturbance centered just off the Outer Banks of North Carolina this morning. That system will move northeast today, remaining well offshore while possibly strengthening to tropical storm intensity (the next name on the list is Odette). Once again, the Northern Neck and other areas closer to the Chesapeake Bay are likely to see somewhat higher rainfall totals than the Fredericksburg vicinity.

