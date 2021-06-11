FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Rainy Friday will give way to sunshine this weekend

After a wet and cooler Friday, sunshine will return this weekend to Fredericksburg.

From too dry to too wet is a classic example of weather extremes. Virginia has been lapsing into drought conditions this spring, but a week of sticky air and slow-moving thunderstorms brought too much rain too fast. The left graphic panel shows precipitation totals as of 1 a.m. this (Friday) morning. The Culpeper and Madison vicinities were hit hard, with numerous reports of flooded roads and downed trees.

Meanwhile, the Fredericksburg area had received an inch or less in local gauges by 8 a.m. this morning. Those totals will increase, however, thanks to a slow-moving backdoor cold front edging southward through the area today. The heavy rain is a result of southerly winds pushing more warm moist air up and over the cooler air behind the boundary, a meteorological process known as “overrunning.” The right panel of the graphic indicates much of central Virginia is in a moderate risk of flooding today.

In fact, the National Weather Service office in Sterling has issued a flash flood watch for the Fredericksburg area through midnight. King George County is the only local jurisdiction not included in that watch, but those residents shouldn’t let their guard down. Areas that typically flood during heavy rain events will likely do so today.