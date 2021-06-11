FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Rainy Friday will give way to sunshine this weekend

After a wet and cooler Friday, sunshine will return this weekend to Fredericksburg.
From too dry to too wet is a classic example of weather extremes. Virginia has been lapsing into drought conditions this spring, but a week of sticky air and slow-moving thunderstorms brought too much rain too fast. The left graphic panel shows precipitation totals as of 1 a.m. this (Friday) morning. The Culpeper and Madison vicinities were hit hard, with numerous reports of flooded roads and downed trees.
Meanwhile, the Fredericksburg area had received an inch or less in local gauges by 8 a.m. this morning. Those totals will increase, however, thanks to a slow-moving backdoor cold front edging southward through the area today. The heavy rain is a result of southerly winds pushing more warm moist air up and over the cooler air behind the boundary, a meteorological process known as “overrunning.” The right panel of the graphic indicates much of central Virginia is in a moderate risk of flooding today.
In fact, the National Weather Service office in Sterling has issued a flash flood watch for the Fredericksburg area through midnight. King George County is the only local jurisdiction not included in that watch, but those residents shouldn’t let their guard down. Areas that typically flood during heavy rain events will likely do so today.
Temperatures under today’s cloud cover will top out in the mid 70s, dropping into the low 60s by dawn Saturday. Showers and storms will continue overnight into early tomorrow, followed by patchy fog during the morning hours. Speaking of the sun, it will reappear after lunch Saturday as drier air flows into the region behind that backdoor cold front. Fredericksburg-area thermometers will climb back to the low 80s Saturday afternoon.
Sunday will start mostly sunny with much less moisture in the air, so high temperatures in the mid 80s won’t feel quite as muggy. Then a more typical cold front will sweep out of the Ohio Valley through Fredericksburg and vicinity Sunday afternoon, bringing more dry air with it. That passage could bring more showers and storms late Sunday, but rain totals aren’t expected to be significant.
So stay weather aware today, especially if driving on area roads. Remember the slogan: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”. If water is flowing across the road and the surface isn’t readily visible don’t drive through it. Six inches of flowing water can knock down an adult while 12 inches can cause loss of control of a vehicle. Stay safe!