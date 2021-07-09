FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Region could see strong thunderstorms this afternoon

A split weekend weather-wise lies ahead for Fredericksburg.
Tropical Storm Elsa is centered near Long Island New York this—Friday— morning (see graphic). The Fredericksburg area escaped the worst of its effects yesterday, with local wind gusts topping out only near 20 mph and rain amounts totaling less than an inch. East of U.S. Route 301, however, the winds were a bit more raucous, with a number of stations reporting tropical storm force winds (>39 mph). A couple of tornadoes were reported in the Tidewater area as the “spin” from Elsa’s circulation fostered rotating thunderstorms.
Friday will feature hot and sticky conditions in and around Fredericksburg, with afternoon highs topping 90 degrees once again. A cold front will slowly cross the Appalachian mountains today. A few light showers are over the Blue Ridge this morning ahead of the boundary. They may or may not hold together long enough to dampen the ‘Burg later this morning. However, expect strong thunderstorms anytime after 3:00 pm today, with one or two possibly becoming severe.
That cold front will edge south and east of the area this evening, leaving behind slightly cooler and less humid conditions. Thus Saturday will dawn with local thermometers sagging into the mid-60s before climbing to afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Fredericksburg area humidity levels will be somewhat more comfortable tomorrow as dew points drop from today’s 70s into the mid-60s.
However, it IS July, so the less humid conditions won’t last long. The aforementioned cold front will push back north on Sunday as a warm front, ushering stickier air back into Fredericksburg and vicinity. Thus the last half of the weekend will be hot and humid once again with afternoon highs of 90 degrees and more chances of thunderstorms.
Happy Friday!