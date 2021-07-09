FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Region could see strong thunderstorms this afternoon

A split weekend weather-wise lies ahead for Fredericksburg.

Tropical Storm Elsa is centered near Long Island New York this—Friday— morning (see graphic). The Fredericksburg area escaped the worst of its effects yesterday, with local wind gusts topping out only near 20 mph and rain amounts totaling less than an inch. East of U.S. Route 301, however, the winds were a bit more raucous, with a number of stations reporting tropical storm force winds (>39 mph). A couple of tornadoes were reported in the Tidewater area as the “spin” from Elsa’s circulation fostered rotating thunderstorms.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Friday will feature hot and sticky conditions in and around Fredericksburg, with afternoon highs topping 90 degrees once again. A cold front will slowly cross the Appalachian mountains today. A few light showers are over the Blue Ridge this morning ahead of the boundary. They may or may not hold together long enough to dampen the ‘Burg later this morning. However, expect strong thunderstorms anytime after 3:00 pm today, with one or two possibly becoming severe.