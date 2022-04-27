FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Region experiencing a midweek cool-down

As promised, a midweek cool-down is dominating Fredericksburg’s weather.

A look back at late April 2011 brings to mind an incredible generational tornado outbreak across the southern U.S. that climaxed on April 27. Almost 300 tornado reports occurred that day, with Virginia experiencing 19 confirmed tornadoes, more than the annual average. The photograph below shows a developing funnel in the Chancellorsville area at 6 p.m. that evening.

Thankfully, no severe weather is on the horizon, but a review of Monday’s and Tuesday’s weather could make even seasoned forecasters wince. A cold air damming wedge persisted across the Fredericksburg area and points north, stubbornly hanging around longer than even the most reliable models predicted. Thus, low clouds hung across northern Virginia with temperatures considerably lower than forecasted.

The good news is that this version of “Da Wedge” kept Tuesday’s severe weather away from Fredericksburg. Richmond and areas south of there remained outside the wedge and had plenty of heat and humidity to fuel storms. As a cold front plowed across Virginia strong storms did fire, with both hail and wind damage reported in a number of locations. A brief tornado was reported in the Waynesboro vicinity.

Meanwhile, behind that cold front another abnormally cool air mass has overspread the region. Fredericksburg area afternoon temperatures on both Wednesday and Thursday are expected to top out in the low 60s, ten degrees below average for late April. In addition, despite sunny skies blustery northwest winds gusting over 20 mph both days may make jackets feel very comfortable.

A gradual warmup will work back into the region over the next few days, although temperatures will remain below average. Friday’s Weather Blog entry will take a more detailed look at this weekend as April turns into May.