FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Region sees a little weather whiplash

The latter half of the work week brings abrupt changes from spring to winter to spring again in Fredericksburg.

The transition from late winter to early spring can feel like a weather whiplash. A case in point is Wednesday's warmth followed by today’s chill and possible wintry precipitation. Several weather factors will create the drastic change.

Temperatures began Wednesday morning in the low 60s thanks to warm southwesterly winds. A cold front cruised through Fredericksburg, swapping winds around out of the west. That wind direction continued to boost Wednesday’s warmth via the downsloping process (theweatherprediction.com/habyhints/111). Thus, Wednesday afternoon local thermometers climbed all the way into the mid-70s.

Unfortunately, that level of warmth didn't last, especially since those downsloping westerly winds would veer around out of the north by late afternoon. Cold air poured into the Fredericksburg area, with temperatures dropping into the mid-30s by dawn today.

Today will bring a return of the always annoying cold air damming wedge (see graphic), courtesy of strong high pressure centered over eastern Canada.

A low pressure system will drop into the southern states tonight and then ride northeastward via the jet stream tomorrow. Moisture associated with that system will interact with today’s chilly air, fostering a mixed bag of sleet and cold rain during the morning. No ice accumulations are anticipated in and around Fredericksburg, with precipitation switching to all rain by noon. Today will be a very raw day, with temperatures likely not even reaching the 40 degree mark.

Friday will dawn wet and chilly before another cold front barges through Fredericksburg during the early afternoon. That boundary will scour away the cold air wedge, the clouds, and the rain. That will allow afternoon temperatures to boost back to near 60 degrees via more downsloping westerly winds. The weather whiplash will thus be in full force over the next several days.

The weekend weather looks much calmer. Friday’s Weather Blog post will examine the details.