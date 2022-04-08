FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Region to see a cooler, stormy weekend

Cooler than average air will influence Fredericksburg’s weekend yet again.

A large upper air low pressure center sprawling across the Great Lakes into eastern Canada will dominate the weekend weather all the way south to the Gulf Coast. It features very chilly air at the upper levels of the atmosphere, which will result in cool weekend temperatures for Fredericksburg. This feature isn’t moving very quickly as the jet stream is being forced to move mostly north and south vs. west-to-east.

Before the cooler air makes it into the Fredericksburg vicinity, Friday will be a breezy but comfortable day. Afternoon temperatures will climb to the upper 60s under sunny skies. However, the strong April sunshine will warm the ground, heating the air near the surface. This warmer air combined with the cooler temperatures aloft will result in a condition labeled as “self-destructive sunshine.”

As the air near the ground heats up it begins to rise into very cool air overhead. This generates strong low level instability, which in turn results in clouds and precipitation. Thus, today’s sunshine actually will be self-defeating, creating showers and a few storms which will enter the Fredericksburg area near the dinner hour. Although a couple of storms could result in strong wind gusts the main feature may well be the precipitation type known as “graupel”. The graphic illustrates the difference between this and sleet.

Friday night the showers will gradually fade and cooler surface air will arrive. After a morning start in the mid-30s Saturday’s temperatures will top out in the upper 50s, several degrees below average for early April in Fredericksburg. Another cycle of self-destructive sunshine will result in more afternoon showers—and potentially more graupel—which will continue into the late evening.

Sunday will be the cooler weekend day as the core of the upper air system moves overhead. Fredericksburg area thermometers will struggle to make it into the upper 50s as gusty west winds make jackets feel necessary for many folks. By Monday morning temperatures will sag to near the freezing level, so sensitive vegetation will need protection.

The good news? That upper level system finally moves out on Monday and next week’s temperatures will soar well above average. Anyone ready for the 80s?