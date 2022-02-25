FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Region to see drier conditions this weekend

Drier air is moving into the neighborhood for the weekend.

Gloomy conditions will improve significantly today (Friday). The stubborn cold air damming wedge (see graphic) extends all the way to the North Carolina–South Carolina border this morning. It will finally be squeegeed out of the Fredericksburg area by a cold front barging east across the Appalachian mountains. Sunshine and gusty west winds behind that boundary will bump temperatures quickly into the 50s by noon, with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 50s.

Fredericksburg’s sunset today occurs at 5:59, the final time this month that Sol—our sun—dips below the horizon before 6 p.m. The winds will turn around out of the north as evening arrives, ushering cooler air into the region. By dawn Saturday, local thermometers will dip below freezing, with some readings likely bottoming out in the upper 20s in colder spots.

Saturday will turn out partly sunny, but a bit cooler than average for late February. Afternoon highs tomorrow will be in the upper 40s accompanied by light northerly winds. Clouds will hang around Saturday night into Sunday morning as a weak low pressure system moves off the southeastern U.S. coast. That storm will remain far enough from Fredericksburg to keep precipitation out of this area.

Then, by midday Sunday, yet another cold front zooms through Fredericksburg, opening the door to more chilly air out of Canada. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will bump into the low 50s thanks to westerly winds and sunshine, but the cooler air mass will mean a much cooler entrance into the work week, with wind chills Monday morning dipping into the low 20s.

Happy Friday!