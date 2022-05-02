FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Region to see warmer temps, chance of showers this week

The first week of May will begin warmer than average, along with somewhat damper conditions.

Thirty year averaged temperatures show that May in the Fredericksburg area begins with afternoon highs in the low 70s and morning lows in the upper 40s. By month’s end, those readings rise to 80 and 58 degrees, respectively. The first half of this week looks to start out with daily highs in the lower 80s, so mark that down as above average warmth for the region.

The warming trend is due to a warm front, which finally oozed north of the Fredericksburg vicinity Sunday night. Higher dew points (i.e. more moisture in the air) coupled with overnight low temperatures in the mid-50s led to fog in many locales for the Monday morning commute. Overall, the first day of the work week will turn out sunny with light westerly winds and afternoon temperatures reaching the low 80s.

Monday night clouds will filter into the area ahead of the next weather system. After Tuesday morning lows in the upper 50s afternoon temperatures will again top out in the low 80s under partly sunny skies. There could be scattered showers tomorrow afternoon, with both cloud cover and rain chances increasing in Fredericksburg overnight into Wednesday.

The overall storm track is shifting northward along with the jet stream as the spring season progresses. This week’s axis of precipitation—black arrow on graphic—will track eastward across the mid-Atlantic instead of diving south across the Gulf Coast states. That will help mitigate the increasingly dry conditions in and around Fredericksburg.

And despite the warming trend early this week, look for another cooler-than-average weekend for Mother’s Day. It won’t be downright cold, but the shorts and flip-flops weather will recede for a few days.