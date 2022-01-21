FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Region will dodge snow, but not cold

No snow but very cold this weekend in the Fredericksburg area.

Fredericksburg and vicinity experienced strike one regarding snow Thursday as the Arctic cold front squeezed through the region. The cold air arriving behind that boundary was a few hours slower than thought, so the precipitation remained mostly in liquid form.

However, that Arctic air manifested itself with low temperatures this Friday morning of 23, 23, and 20 degrees, respectively, at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport and the University of Mary Washington. Gusty north winds lowered wind chills to the single digits at some locales.

Following on the heels of yesterday’s missed snow, today’s forecast features strike two. The coastal storm that formed along that Arctic front is tracking far enough south to keep precipitation out of the Fredericksburg area. Meanwhile, Tidewater Virginia could see several inches of white stuff today. This is a perfect example why specific snow accumulation maps generated more than 48 hours ahead of time should be viewed with skepticism. Minor last-minute variations in upper air steering currents can result in significant shifts in storm tracks and the resulting snow totals.