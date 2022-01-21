FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Region will dodge snow, but not cold

No snow but very cold this weekend in the Fredericksburg area.
Fredericksburg and vicinity experienced strike one regarding snow Thursday as the Arctic cold front squeezed through the region. The cold air arriving behind that boundary was a few hours slower than thought, so the precipitation remained mostly in liquid form.
However, that Arctic air manifested itself with low temperatures this Friday morning of 23, 23, and 20 degrees, respectively, at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport and the University of Mary Washington. Gusty north winds lowered wind chills to the single digits at some locales.
Following on the heels of yesterday’s missed snow, today’s forecast features strike two. The coastal storm that formed along that Arctic front is tracking far enough south to keep precipitation out of the Fredericksburg area. Meanwhile, Tidewater Virginia could see several inches of white stuff today. This is a perfect example why specific snow accumulation maps generated more than 48 hours ahead of time should be viewed with skepticism. Minor last-minute variations in upper air steering currents can result in significant shifts in storm tracks and the resulting snow totals.
Today’s gusty winds are thanks to the pressure differences between that coastal low and high pressure building in across New England and the Ohio Valley. The Arctic air pouring in will mean thermometers in and around Fredericksburg will struggle to reach the upper 20s this afternoon. Any sunshine to be had will be filtered through high clouds, so solar heating will be mostly absent today. The very dry air will also keep plenty of static electricity available, so watch out for those door knobs!
As the winds subside and the skies clear tonight, area temperatures will nosedive into the low teens by dawn Saturday. Tomorrow will then feature sunshine and lighter winds, but Fredericksburg’s afternoon highs will barely make it above the freezing mark. As illustrated on the graphic, the latter half of January is climatologically the coldest time of the year here, and this month is living up to that reputation.
Sunday will be slightly warmer, with afternoon temperatures likely reaching the 40-degree mark locally. That’s still several degrees below average for late January in Fredericksburg, but it may seem balmy after Friday’s frigid feeling. Then, after another round of mixed precipitation on Tuesday, more Arctic air arrives next week.
Anyone thinking about springtime yet?