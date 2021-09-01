FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Remnants of Ida may bring storms, flooding

Ida’s remnants are expected to bring flooding rain and severe storms to the Fredericksburg area this Wednesday.
Welcome to meteorological autumn, which officially begins Sept. 1. Wild weather courtesy of the remnants of once-powerful Hurricane Ida is on tap today—Wednesday—for the Fredericksburg area. An overnight tornado watch covering the region was lifted near dawn this morning, but the issuance of another such watch isn’t out of the question later today. (Remember, a watch means the ingredients are in place, while a warning means severe weather is actually approaching your location.)
As Ida’s leftovers intermix with a cold front hovering nearby, the Storm Prediction Center has Fredericksburg and vicinity under a slight risk—level 2 of 5—or severe weather today (left graphic panel). Note that an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) isn’t far away. The concern is for this afternoon, as intermittent sunshine enhances the instability of outer rain bands leftover by Ida. Leftover “spin” in the lower atmosphere could result in rotating thunderstorms containing both strong straight-line winds and the potential for tornadoes.
In addition to that threat the abundant tropical moisture dragged northward by Ida’s circulation has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch (green shading on right graphic panel). One to two inches of rain may collect in Fredericksburg-area rain gauges, but much higher amounts are expected north and west of the region. Water ponding on roads and highways could post threats to driving, and folks living near creeks and streams should be on the alert for local flooding.
Behind all this weather “excitement,” the rest of this week looks very nice! The aforementioned cold front will usher in cooler and drier Canadian air for Thursday, with temperatures in and around Fredericksburg topping out in the upper 70s amid very comfortable dew points. The nice weather will continue through the Labor Day weekend.
But for Wednesday, remember to “turn around don’t drown” when coming up to water flowing across roads and the surface isn’t visible. And have more than one weather warning source at hand to receive notice of possible severe thunderstorms or tornadoes in your immediate area. If a warning is issued, take shelter in the lowest floor of buildings, and put as many walls as possible between yourself and the outdoors.
Stay weather alert!