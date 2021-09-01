FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Remnants of Ida may bring storms, flooding

Ida’s remnants are expected to bring flooding rain and severe storms to the Fredericksburg area this Wednesday.

Welcome to meteorological autumn, which officially begins Sept. 1. Wild weather courtesy of the remnants of once-powerful Hurricane Ida is on tap today—Wednesday—for the Fredericksburg area. An overnight tornado watch covering the region was lifted near dawn this morning, but the issuance of another such watch isn’t out of the question later today. (Remember, a watch means the ingredients are in place, while a warning means severe weather is actually approaching your location.)

As Ida’s leftovers intermix with a cold front hovering nearby, the Storm Prediction Center has Fredericksburg and vicinity under a slight risk—level 2 of 5—or severe weather today (left graphic panel). Note that an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) isn’t far away. The concern is for this afternoon, as intermittent sunshine enhances the instability of outer rain bands leftover by Ida. Leftover “spin” in the lower atmosphere could result in rotating thunderstorms containing both strong straight-line winds and the potential for tornadoes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}