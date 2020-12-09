FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Rest of the week will be calm and warmer

Fredericksburg will have quiet weather for the remainder of the week.

An upper-level short wave trough swinging across Pennsylvania brought clouds along with it this Wednesday morning. However precipitation associated with that disturbance will remain north of the Fredericksburg area. Locally the clouds will thin by lunchtime, allowing sunshine to peek through for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s after this morning’s chilly start in the mid-20s.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

High pressure then takes over on Thursday, bringing calm winds and clear skies. Thursday morning Fredericksburg area thermometers will register another subfreezing start to the day before climbing to afternoon highs in the mid-50s. The high-pressure center will slowly slide off the coast tomorrow, allowing southerly winds to kick in. Friday will then look and feel very similar to Thursday, albeit with temperatures a few degrees warmer.

Since the winter snow season is approaching, the graphic provides an explanation of why long-range forecasts of snow storms should be taken with a huge grain of salt. Typically the numerical models provide only a general idea of the setup more than a week ahead of time. Only when a winter storm system has actually formed is a more detailed forecast possible, and that’s typically 48-72 hours ahead of time.

Will we see any snow storms this season? That’s still to be determined. Meanwhile enjoy the quiet weather!