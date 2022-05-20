FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Scorching weekend ahead for region

The hottest weather to date of spring 2022 will blanket Fredericksburg this weekend.

This Friday morning a dissipating mesoscale convective complex is over Ohio and will cross Pennsylvania later today. Precipitation from this feature will remain north of the Fredericksburg vicinity, but its southern edge will keep skies partly to mostly cloudy during the morning hours. A warm front draped across southern Virginia will then lift northward this afternoon, allowing hot sticky air to infiltrate the region via gusty southwesterly breezes.

The overall effect on the Fredericksburg area will be to drastically increase the heat and humidity for the weekend. Local thermometers will register Friday afternoon highs in the mid-90s, about 15 degrees above average for the date. With dew points in the sticky mid-60s this will result in heat index values several degrees higher than the air temperatures. Given this first experience of the season with such conditions, folks should heed the heat safety tips provided on the graphic.

Saturday looks to be even hotter under mostly sunny skies, with afternoon air temperatures climbing into the upper 90s alongside continued high humidity. Outdoor chores and sports activities would be best concluded well before noon as temperatures will already be at or above 90 degrees by then. By sunset at 8:19 p.m., Saturday thermometer readings will still be in the upper 80s, only dropping to the low 70s overnight.

A cold front will cross the Appalachians on Sunday, bringing showers and the potential for some strong thunderstorms into Fredericksburg and vicinity. The stickiness will abound, but with clouds arriving ahead of that boundary high temperatures will be held to the lower 90s to end the weekend. The cold front looks to stall out near enough to keep clouds and showers around for a couple days. Suffice it to say that next week looks much cooler than this weekend.