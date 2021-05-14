FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: 'Self-destructive sunshine' to bring mixed conditions

The middle weekend of May will bring a mixed bag of weather conditions with it.

Today—Friday—continues a slow warming trend in and around Fredericksburg as the strong May sunshine works its magic. After morning lows in the 40s, the temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid-70s, right at the average for this date. Skies will be generally sunny this morning, but clouds will be on the increase after lunch, thanks to a colder-than-usual air pocket overhead.

The combination of cold air aloft and strong sunshine creates a condition known as “self-destructive sunshine.” Sunshine warms the ground, and when coupled with cold air aloft the combination creates instability, which results in increasing cloud coverage. While no widespread rain is expected this afternoon, there could be light scattered showers from mid-afternoon until dusk. Some Fredericksburg locations may even be the recipients of graupel, ice pellets resembling soft hail.