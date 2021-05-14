FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: 'Self-destructive sunshine' to bring mixed conditions

The middle weekend of May will bring a mixed bag of weather conditions with it.
Today—Friday—continues a slow warming trend in and around Fredericksburg as the strong May sunshine works its magic. After morning lows in the 40s, the temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid-70s, right at the average for this date. Skies will be generally sunny this morning, but clouds will be on the increase after lunch, thanks to a colder-than-usual air pocket overhead.
The combination of cold air aloft and strong sunshine creates a condition known as “self-destructive sunshine.” Sunshine warms the ground, and when coupled with cold air aloft the combination creates instability, which results in increasing cloud coverage. While no widespread rain is expected this afternoon, there could be light scattered showers from mid-afternoon until dusk. Some Fredericksburg locations may even be the recipients of graupel, ice pellets resembling soft hail.
After sunset, skies will clear and temperatures will drop back into the 40s by dawn Saturday. Saturday will then turn out to be the better weekend day in Fredericksburg, with plentiful sunshine, light winds, and temperatures rising back into the mid-70s. The cold air pocket will have moved off the East Coast by tomorrow, so no showers are anticipated.
Sunday will begin with partly sunny skies, but clouds will overspread the sky by the noon hour, thanks to a warm front edging northward into the region. Fredericksburg area thermometers will rise into the low 70s Sunday afternoon while rain chances slowly increase. Not much precipitation is expected, however, which has been the case across the Old Dominion much of this spring. In fact, the graphic shows south central Virginia now in the abnormally dry category.
Enjoy the weekend!