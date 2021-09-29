 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: September going out in style
0 comments
alert top story

FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: September going out in style

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
fog

The final days of September will feature glorious weather in Fredericksburg.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The cold front that swung through Fredericksburg and vicinity Tuesday afternoon opened the door for a very pleasant air mass to enter the region. Both temperatures and dew points today (Wednesday) will be noticeably lower than Tuesday’s readings. Local thermometers will top out in the mid-70s this afternoon under sunny skies and with light northerly breezes.

A modicum of ground fog greeted many early risers this morning, especially in areas with damp ground from Tuesday’s showers. Last night’s clear skies and light winds set the stage for this “radiation fog” to form. Per the graphic clear skies allowed heat to radiate away from the ground, dropping surface temperatures close to the dew point. Water vapor near the ground condensed into liquid droplets and—voila!—fog formed. (Note: fog doesn’t burn off, it “mixes out” with drier air around it when the lower atmosphere begins to stir as the sun’s rays warm the ground.)

Thursday and Friday both look similar weather-wise around Fredericksburg while calm high pressure parks over the Mid-Atlantic region. Early morning temperatures will dip near or even below the 50-degree mark the next two mornings, with afternoon highs both days reaching into the mid-70s. Meanwhile sunset continues to occur earlier as we push further into autumn, with Sol—our sun–now dropping below the horizon before 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is what sunsets look like on other planets

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert