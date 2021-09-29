FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: September going out in style

The final days of September will feature glorious weather in Fredericksburg.

The cold front that swung through Fredericksburg and vicinity Tuesday afternoon opened the door for a very pleasant air mass to enter the region. Both temperatures and dew points today (Wednesday) will be noticeably lower than Tuesday’s readings. Local thermometers will top out in the mid-70s this afternoon under sunny skies and with light northerly breezes.

A modicum of ground fog greeted many early risers this morning, especially in areas with damp ground from Tuesday’s showers. Last night’s clear skies and light winds set the stage for this “radiation fog” to form. Per the graphic clear skies allowed heat to radiate away from the ground, dropping surface temperatures close to the dew point. Water vapor near the ground condensed into liquid droplets and—voila!—fog formed. (Note: fog doesn’t burn off, it “mixes out” with drier air around it when the lower atmosphere begins to stir as the sun’s rays warm the ground.)

Thursday and Friday both look similar weather-wise around Fredericksburg while calm high pressure parks over the Mid-Atlantic region. Early morning temperatures will dip near or even below the 50-degree mark the next two mornings, with afternoon highs both days reaching into the mid-70s. Meanwhile sunset continues to occur earlier as we push further into autumn, with Sol—our sun–now dropping below the horizon before 7 p.m.