FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Series of cold fronts to bring low temps, gusty winds

A pleasant Friday will be followed by a period of cool and blustery conditions in Fredericksburg.

Remember that promise of warm moist air invading Fredericksburg and vicinity midweek behind a warm front? Yeah, that never happened. Most local thermometers never rose to the 60-degree level, while clouds and rain hung around much longer than forecast. That warm front stubbornly remained stuck farther south, and a late March version of the generally undesirable cold air damming wedge formed.

This—Friday—morning commuters have had to contend with fog around the area. Although a weak cold front finally edged east of the area last night a low pressure “wrinkle” formed along it over central Virginia. That kept moisture around long enough for temperatures to fall near the dew point, with fog being the result. Fortunately, that cold front (labeled #1 on the graphic) is scooting off the coast, which is allowing drier air to work into the Fredericksburg area.

Thus the fog will erode and the sun will return later Friday morning. With 10–15 mph westerly winds ushering in dry air, plus the strong March sunshine, temperatures this afternoon will finally work their way into the low 60s. Fredericksburg area folks who enjoy a warmer regime should bask in the mildness as today looks to be the warmest of the next several days.

Per the graphic, a very progressive weather pattern is setting up, with a series of cold fronts swooping south and east out of Canada. Boundary #2 will cross the Blue Ridge later today, bringing some clouds along with cooler and drier air. Temperatures Friday night will drop into the low 40s ahead of cold front #3.

This next boundary will be a part of a vigorous Alberta clipper, typically a wintertime system. This clipper will bring moisture and even colder air back into the region on Saturday. The overall result will be a Saturday with showers and possible afternoon thunderstorms even as temperatures top out only in the mid-50s. The mountains of West Virginia will see several inches of snow from this system, and it wouldn’t be out of the question for Fredericksburg area folks to see some frozen precipitation in the form of graupel.

Cold front #4 will then zoom through the area on Sunday, reinforcing the cold air via gusty northwest winds. Even though sunshine will be abundant on the latter day of the weekend high temperatures will struggle to reach the 50 degree mark. And by Monday morning thermometers in and around Fredericksburg will sag into the mid-20s. With the average daily highs at 60 degrees at this point in March, suffice it to say, it’ll be significantly cooler than normal.

Happy Friday!