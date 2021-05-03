FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Showers and storms possible as spring heats up

Spring storms are in the forecast this week in Fredericksburg.

The sunshine and gusty winds over the past weekend are gone, thanks to a warm front pushing northward through Fredericksburg this Monday morning. A low-pressure center over Kentucky will track into western Pennsylvania Monday, dragging that warm front farther north. Southerly winds behind the boundary will help boost temperatures this afternoon to near 80 degrees despite the cloud cover.

Those south winds will open the door to Gulf of Mexico moisture, setting the stage for showers and thunderstorms that will deposit a quarter-inch or more of liquid in local rain gauges. In fact, the Fredericksburg vicinity is under a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms today. The left graphic panel shows several ways to receive weather warnings while the right panel illustrates several hazards of severe weather. It’s advisable to have more than one way to receive warnings in order to have adequate notice to take shelter if a severe storm approaches.