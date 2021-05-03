 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Showers and storms possible as spring heats up
0 comments
alert top story

FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Showers and storms possible as spring heats up

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
weather warnings

Spring storms are in the forecast this week in Fredericksburg.

The sunshine and gusty winds over the past weekend are gone, thanks to a warm front pushing northward through Fredericksburg this Monday morning. A low-pressure center over Kentucky will track into western Pennsylvania Monday, dragging that warm front farther north. Southerly winds behind the boundary will help boost temperatures this afternoon to near 80 degrees despite the cloud cover.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those south winds will open the door to Gulf of Mexico moisture, setting the stage for showers and thunderstorms that will deposit a quarter-inch or more of liquid in local rain gauges. In fact, the Fredericksburg vicinity is under a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms today. The left graphic panel shows several ways to receive weather warnings while the right panel illustrates several hazards of severe weather. It’s advisable to have more than one way to receive warnings in order to have adequate notice to take shelter if a severe storm approaches.

After sunset, there could be a few more showers or storms. But for the most part, the action will settle down. Tuesday will dawn warm and sticky, feeling much more like a July day instead of early May. Fredericksburg area high temperatures may well reach the 90-degree mark Tuesday (!) under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday afternoon could bring more afternoon showers and storms, but that activity doesn’t look to be severe.

“Hump Day” will then feature more chances of severe storms as a cold front crosses the Appalachian mountains and enters Virginia. Wednesday’s Weather Blog will take a closer look at that setup. Meanwhile be weather aware today!

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

3 dead, 27 hurt after boat capsizes off San Diego

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert