FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Showers will ease region's 'abnormally dry conditions'

Midweek rainfall will bring some relief to the growing dryness around Fredericksburg.

A “backdoor” cold front which slipped through Fredericksburg and vicinity Tuesday morning will slowly return northward today (Wednesday) as a warm front. As it does so, the clouds will thicken and will be accompanied by rainfall. That precipitation looks to begin during the late morning hours and continue the rest of the day through much of Thursday.

Winds gusting to 20 mph will swap from easterly to southerly following the warm front passage, bringing a surge of warm, moist air into Fredericksburg. Temperatures will gradually climb into the mid-60s this afternoon and remain there tonight. The area is situated at the northern edge of a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather, so a rumble of thunder is possible overnight. Although chances of severe weather are small, folks should keep weather warning sources (especially a NOAA weather radio) within reach both today and tonight.

Thursday will dawn warm and wet, with rain chances continuing throughout the day. The graphic indicates the potential of up to a half-inch of rainfall from this system, with higher amounts along the Blue Ridge to the west and across the Northern Neck to the east. Temperatures in and around Fredericksburg tomorrow will be mild, starting the morning near 60 degrees and rising into the low 70s during the afternoon.

The rainfall will help alleviate the dry conditions, with Fredericksburg officially under an “abnormally dry” designation. Precipitation will also wash much of the early spring pollen out of the air, providing some short term-relief for allergy sufferers. A cold front arriving after dark Thursday will finally squeegee the moisture out of the area. Friday then looks to be sunny and breezy with highs back in the mid-60s.