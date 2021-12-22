FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Skies clearing, but wind is picking up

Breezy midweek conditions will keep the air stirred in the Fredericksburg area.

A low pressure system off the coast which brought very light rain to the Fredericksburg area Tuesday is moving away this Wednesday morning. The setup as this is being written is illustrated on the visible satellite image. Clouds (i.e. moisture) on the western edge of the surface low are pushing northeast, while drier and cooler air is moving in across the mountains behind a cold front.

The result for today is clearing skies and increasingly blustery northwest winds. By the lunch hour, those winds will be blowing 15-20 mph, gusting over 30 mph at times. Fredericksburg area thermometers will top out near 50 degrees, with wind chills 5-8 degrees below the air temperatures. A warm jacket looks to be in order for the outdoors today.

The breezy conditions will continue after sunset today, occurring officially at 4:53 pm. Winds don’t look to calm down until midnight. Meanwhile temperatures will sag into the low 20s by dawn Thursday, promising a rather chilly—and frosty—start to the day. Tomorrow will bring much lighter winds to Fredericksburg along with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-40s.