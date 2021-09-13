FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Smoky haze may stifle heat

A blanket of wildfire smoke overhead will keep temperatures in the Fredericksburg area down a bit this week.

September is shaping up to be much warmer than normal. At this point in the month, the average high and low temperatures in Fredericksburg are 81 and 60 degrees, respectively. (Those values drop to 76 and 53 by month’s end.) Today—Monday—the forecast high is for the low 90s. However, that number may turn out to be a bit too high, given the thick layer of wildfire smoke overhead.

The graphic shows a plume of smoke stretching southwest to northeast across the continent. On the ground, folks likely won’t smell smoke since most of it is aloft. But some people with sensitive sinuses could feel the effects. Those smoke particles not only provide very red sunrises and sunsets, but also tend to reflect some of the sun’s energy out into space. It wouldn’t be surprising if this afternoon’s high temperature topped out “only” in the upper 80s in and around Fredericksburg as a result.

What will be obvious is an increase in humidity as dew points creep back up to the uncomfortable range. Southerly winds around a sprawling high pressure system are pumping Gulf of Mexico moisture into the Fredericksburg area. The cool crisp morning temperatures of last week will be replaced by sticky lows near 70 degrees much of the rest of this week.