FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Snow possible, but accumulations unlikely

The first work week of 2021 will feature near-normal temperatures in Fredericksburg.

Today—Monday—began with sunny skies in Fredericksburg while low clouds and fog were locked in west of the Blue Ridge crest (dotted line on graphic). However, another area of clouds moving southward across Maryland will gradually obscure the sun as the day wears on. Thus the forecast is for partly sunny conditions today with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 40s (F).

A small upper-level disturbance over southern New England this morning is driving those clouds southward. The counter-clockwise circulation around that almost stationary system will also push precipitation south into the Fredericksburg area after sunset. Light rain and snow showers will dampen the ground overnight into tomorrow (no accumulation of snow is expected).

Tuesday, an upper-air trough will dive southeast from the western Great Lakes region, reinforcing the clouds and light precipitation in and around Fredericksburg. Tomorrow will thus be mostly cloudy and damp, with mixed rain and snow showers continuing. Temperatures look to warm into the mid-40s again by the afternoon.