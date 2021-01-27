FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Snow possible overnight

An active weather pattern continues through the end of January into February.

Those who crave true winter weather (snow, cold, breezy winds) will have their itch scratched over the next week or so. Today—Wednesday–looks like the warmest day for a while, with Fredericksburg-area thermometers topping out in the mid-40s. Skies will be mostly sunny with northwesterly breezes that will gust to 20 mph this afternoon.

A storm system sliding east across the Carolinas today will pull clouds and moisture northward into Fredericksburg and vicinity after sunset. The graphic, a forecast map for 4 a.m. Thursday, shows the low centered east of Myrtle Beach, S.C. The precipitation shield indicates snow (blue shade) will reach the ‘Burg, but local amounts will only be enough to coat the ground. North Carolina looks to be the bullseye for this event.

By mid-morning Thursday, the precipitation will exit Fredericksburg along with the clouds. The aforementioned low pressure will intensify quickly out over the Atlantic, greatly increasing the air pressure gradient. The result will be a raw day in the ‘Burg, with wind gusts over 30 mph as afternoon temperatures struggle to reach 40 degrees. Wind chills will definitely be a factor Thursday.