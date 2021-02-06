FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Snow predictions rising

Another weekend and another winter storm for the Fredericksburg area.
This is the second Saturday in a row that calls for an interim Weather Blog post as more wintry stuff bears down on Fredericksburg and vicinity. The cold front that slid through Friday has stalled along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and a “wrinkle” of low pressure is forming along it. An upper-level disturbance now over the southern Plains states will zoom east today, eventually interacting with and strengthening that low pressure.
The result will be precipitation arriving after midnight tonight and lasting into midday Sunday for Fredericksburg. The left graphic panel shows winter storm warnings (in pink) in effect from midnight through noon Sunday. The right panel indicates almost a bell curve for this precipitation, beginning as rain around 1 a.m. before turning to heavy snow and then ending as mixed rain and snow by 1 p.m. Sunday.
The coastal storm will track just east of Virginia Beach as it strengthens. Despite relatively warm temperatures in and around Fredericksburg, the snow will pile up quickly, with snowfall rates overcoming the rate of melting. Moreover, an intense band looks to set up just south and east of the city. This is one of those cases where Caroline and King George counties may—and I repeat, may—see deeper snow totals than Stafford and northern Spotsylvania. The exact track of the storm and warmer air wrapping in from the Atlantic could spoil this scenario, two things keeping local forecasters on their collective toes.
As for snow amounts, the NWS expected total for the Fredericksburg area is 4-6 inches. Folks in Caroline and King George counties could well see a “thump” of 6-plus inches if that snow band indeed sets up as several forecast models are indicating. Of course, the warm air to the east could always mess with that idea, a definite possibility in this part of the state. (Weather forecasting is ALWAYS a probability scenario, not a certainty.)
The “good” news is that air temperatures Sunday afternoon will rise into the low 40s, well above freezing. Thus melting will be in full swing with a decent chance of sunshine adding to the process as the storm quickly scoots away. A refreeze is then on the docket Sunday night as Fredericksburg-area temperatures tumble into the teens. The Monday morning commute could thus be rather treacherous.
Winter weather lovers shouldn’t be dismayed by the snow melt. Several more chances of wintry mischief are on the horizon for next week, with next weekend looking very interesting!