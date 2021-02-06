FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Snow predictions rising

Another weekend and another winter storm for the Fredericksburg area.

This is the second Saturday in a row that calls for an interim Weather Blog post as more wintry stuff bears down on Fredericksburg and vicinity. The cold front that slid through Friday has stalled along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and a “wrinkle” of low pressure is forming along it. An upper-level disturbance now over the southern Plains states will zoom east today, eventually interacting with and strengthening that low pressure.

The result will be precipitation arriving after midnight tonight and lasting into midday Sunday for Fredericksburg. The left graphic panel shows winter storm warnings (in pink) in effect from midnight through noon Sunday. The right panel indicates almost a bell curve for this precipitation, beginning as rain around 1 a.m. before turning to heavy snow and then ending as mixed rain and snow by 1 p.m. Sunday.

