FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Snow sequel is a bust, but bitter cold coming

Thursday night’s snow totals were uninspiring but Friday’s chill will be breathtaking in the Fredericksburg area.
Expected snow totals shrank as last night’s storm developed. These “Miller B” type systems typically involve an energy transfer from an upper-level disturbance approaching from the west to a surface low pressure located off the East Coast. Often during that transfer process, dry air will wrap into the overall system, inserting itself between the fading storm to the west and the intensifying storm off the coast. Such a “dry slot” parked itself atop the Fredericksburg region last night and resulted in lesser snow accumulations than originally thought.
Thus Fredericksburg area residents woke up to 1-2 inches of new snow at most this Friday morning, adding to the leftovers from Monday’s event. The real story today, however, will be the frigid conditions, as Arctic air pours into the region. The high temperature for today occurred at midnight, and thermometers dropped into the mid- and upper 20s by dawn. Temperatures this afternoon will barely claw their way back above the freezing mark.
The cold air is arriving on vigorous northwest winds, which will gust over 25 mph at times in the Fredericksburg vicinity. The graphic shows the wind chill values, with the circled 19 degrees corresponding to a 15 mph wind with 30-degree air temperatures. Thus frostbite is a real concern today, so extra layers of clothing are in order for folks venturing outdoors.
Tonight, local thermometers will nosedive under clear skies as those winds calm down after midnight. Low temperatures in the teens will be widespread in and around the ‘Burg Saturday morning, with some of the colder spots flirting with single-digit readings. Sunshine and much lighter winds will allow those temperatures to climb into the mid-30s Saturday afternoon as high pressure arrives overhead. The very dry Arctic air will set the (shocking) stage for a lot of static electricity as well.
By Sunday morning, that high pressure will have moved off the coast, with the southerly winds on its back edge pushing warmer and moister air back into Fredericksburg. The result will be a cloudy and rainy day, with afternoon highs in the mid-40s. At this juncture, it appears that the precipitation will arrive after air temperatures rise above the freezing mark, but some chillier elevated surfaces may see some of the early rain freeze upon contact. Pay close attention to the conditions of sidewalks and streets when venturing out before noon Sunday.
Next week looks quiet storm-wise but with another Arctic intrusion on the docket. And those snow lovers who were disappointed with this latest round can take heart. There are signals that a more substantial event could arrive by perhaps next weekend(?).