FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Snow sequel is a bust, but bitter cold coming

Tonight, local thermometers will nosedive under clear skies as those winds calm down after midnight. Low temperatures in the teens will be widespread in and around the ‘Burg Saturday morning, with some of the colder spots flirting with single-digit readings. Sunshine and much lighter winds will allow those temperatures to climb into the mid-30s Saturday afternoon as high pressure arrives overhead. The very dry Arctic air will set the (shocking) stage for a lot of static electricity as well.

By Sunday morning, that high pressure will have moved off the coast, with the southerly winds on its back edge pushing warmer and moister air back into Fredericksburg. The result will be a cloudy and rainy day, with afternoon highs in the mid-40s. At this juncture, it appears that the precipitation will arrive after air temperatures rise above the freezing mark, but some chillier elevated surfaces may see some of the early rain freeze upon contact. Pay close attention to the conditions of sidewalks and streets when venturing out before noon Sunday.

Next week looks quiet storm-wise but with another Arctic intrusion on the docket. And those snow lovers who were disappointed with this latest round can take heart. There are signals that a more substantial event could arrive by perhaps next weekend(?).