FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Some sun, some rain to start the week

Clouds and sunshine will alternate supremacy in the skies to begin the work week.

Temperatures this Monday morning dropped to 53, 55, and 58 degrees respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport and the University of Mary Washington. Those values will climb to the upper 60s this afternoon, just about average at this point on April’s calendar. Sunshine will dominate the skies this morning, but clouds and showers will enter Fredericksburg’s weather picture near the lunch hour.

The culprit for this interruption in today’s otherwise pleasant weather is a pesky upper level low pressure circulating counterclockwise over the midwestern states. This feature, cutoff from the jet stream flow and almost stationary for several days, will finally begin to budge as shown on the graphic. Unfortunately for Fredericksburg the system and its pool of upper-level cold air will move across this region, bringing those clouds and showers with it. That cold pool will foster enough instability for a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon, perhaps accompanied by small hail.