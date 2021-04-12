FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Some sun, some rain to start the week

Clouds and sunshine will alternate supremacy in the skies to begin the work week.
Temperatures this Monday morning dropped to 53, 55, and 58 degrees respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport and the University of Mary Washington. Those values will climb to the upper 60s this afternoon, just about average at this point on April’s calendar. Sunshine will dominate the skies this morning, but clouds and showers will enter Fredericksburg’s weather picture near the lunch hour.
The culprit for this interruption in today’s otherwise pleasant weather is a pesky upper level low pressure circulating counterclockwise over the midwestern states. This feature, cutoff from the jet stream flow and almost stationary for several days, will finally begin to budge as shown on the graphic. Unfortunately for Fredericksburg the system and its pool of upper-level cold air will move across this region, bringing those clouds and showers with it. That cold pool will foster enough instability for a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon, perhaps accompanied by small hail.
Scattered showers look to continue in and around Fredericksburg tonight into the wee hours of Tuesday. Tomorrow will then dawn with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with area low temperatures in the upper 40s. The low level moisture will gradually be scoured away by drier air and Tuesday will turn out partly sunny, with afternoon highs again reaching the upper 60s.
Then, by midweek the next system approaching Fredericksburg from the west will bring another round of clouds and showers. Rainfall totals this week won’t be too impressive, but they will help to wash away some of the pollen out of the air. That should help folks suffering from spring allergies.
Happy Monday!