FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Spectacular start to week, but rain looms later

The first full week of April begins sunny and pleasant in Fredericksburg.

A backdoor cold front is one that moves north-to-south down the East Coast, instead of the more typical west-to-east motion. One such boundary slipped south through the Fredericksburg area late Sunday evening. It was weak and didn’t have any moisture to work with, so no precipitation occurred. Why bother mentioning it? Because it’ll stall across Virginia and play a significant role in the weather during the last half of the week.

Meanwhile today—Monday—looks to be a spectacular early April day. After morning lows in the 40s, today’s high temperature will climb into the low 70s in the Fredericksburg vicinity. The gusty winds over the weekend will only be a memory as today’s breezes will be much calmer. Sunshine will reign supreme with Sol (our sun) not dipping below the horizon until 7:37 pm.

Tuesday’s weather will be a duplicate of today’s awesomeness, with afternoon temperatures topping out a couple degrees warmer. Then Tuesday night, a storm system crossing the middle of the nation will buckle the aforementioned stationary front northward, introducing clouds and a small possibility of light showers in and around Fredericksburg.