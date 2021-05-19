FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Spring is heating up

Hot and dry conditions will settle over Fredericksburg for the next week or so.
The cooler-than-average May weather is in the rearview mirror as of today (Wednesday). The Fredericksburg area is now looking at much warmer conditions ahead, thanks to a developing Omega block. This kind of weather pattern—as depicted on the left graphic panel—occurs when the jet stream flow (purple dotted line) becomes stuck in place.
The path of the jet stream will resemble the Greek letter omega as it meanders around an upper level low centered over the western U.S., turns northward across the central U.S., and then curls southward around another upper level low centered over the Atlantic ocean.
This setup won’t budge for a number of days, meaning surface weather systems will be “stuck” in place, not moving west to east like they normally do. While the East Coast will be hot and dry, courtesy of this pattern, the center of the nation will deluged with too much rain (right graphic panel) over the next week.
Tuesday’s high temperatures reached the 80-degree mark in the Fredericksburg vicinity. This afternoon, area thermometers will boost into the upper 80s, 10 degrees above average for this date in May. Dew points (and thus humidity levels) will be relatively comfortable Wednesday, but that won’t remain true for long. Southerly winds will transport higher humidity into the region over the next couple of days.
Temperatures Thursday will start out in the comfortable upper 50s at dawn, but will top out at 90 degrees in and around Fredericksburg. Friday’s conditions look like a duplicate of Thursday’s, and then the heat and humidity will really intensify over the weekend. Given this rather abrupt change, folks need to be mindful of the effects of heat on the body, especially with very little time to adapt and adjust.
Happy Wednesday!