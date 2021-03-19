FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Spring officially arriving with sunshine and warmer temps

The weekend weather will feature sunshine and warming temperatures as spring arrives.

Astronomical spring (aka the “vernal equinox”) arrives Saturday morning at 5:37 a.m. As such this will be the first weekend of spring and the weather will reflect that. This Friday morning’s rain has already pushed south of the Fredericksburg area. The clouds will clear away and temperatures this afternoon will slowly crawl into the upper 40s.

Winds will be brisk out of the north today, gusting to more than 30 mph as a strong high pressure system builds in from the Great Lakes region. The combination of cool temperatures and winds may necessitate heavier jackets since wind chills will remain in the 30s for much of Friday. Those breezes will settle down tonight and Fredericksburg area thermometers will drop into the upper 20s on the final night of winter.

After that chilly beginning—and the arrival of spring—Saturday’s highs will warm to the low 50s as strong March sunshine overspreads Fredericksburg and vicinity. Northerly breezes will be much less raucous Saturday, making it feel even warmer. Dawn on Sunday may feature some frost, but by the afternoon temperatures will boost into the low 60s with continued sunny skies and light winds.