FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Spring warm-up in the works

This week looks mostly dry and much warmer in the Fredericksburg area.

Last week’s cooler-than-normal conditions were courtesy of a large dip (a “trough”) in the jet stream, which directed a northwest flow of air into the Fredericksburg region. Per the graphic, that same jet stream is now on its way northward, which will result in warmer temperatures locally this week as a southerly air flow takes hold. This shift of the jet stream into Canada usually occurs next month, but it’s early this year. Thus mid-May conditions in Fredericksburg will resemble late June weather.

After morning lows in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees this Monday morning, afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid-70s. A weak upper=level disturbance crossing the mountains will render this afternoon’s sky only partly sunny, but any associated precipitation looks to stay along and south of Interstate 64. Tuesday will likely dawn with some patchy fog around the Fredericksburg area, but overall Tuesday will turn out mostly sunny with afternoon highs reaching the 80 degree mark.