FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Stay weather aware this weekend

The weekend will bring chances of showers and thunderstorms along with warm temperatures.

It’s beginning to look and feel like spring in Fredericksburg. That’s a given since the spring equinox arrives at 11:33 a.m. Sunday, when the sun will be directly overhead at the equator. Typical springtime swings in temperature will continue this weekend.

Today—Friday—morning fog is the story as the damp air mass left over from Thursday’s rain remained in place, not having been scoured away by a cold front. As temperatures cooled overnight, the dew point remained relatively high. When those two values approach each other, fog is often the result. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the entire Fredericksburg region through 10 a.m. this morning.

As the fog dissipates and sunshine returns, local thermometers will bump into the mid-70s this afternoon. Mild southwesterly breezes will push warm moist air into Fredericksburg and vicinity all day. A low pressure system crossing the Midwestern states will drag a warm front northward through the Mid-Atlantic tonight, setting the stage for some potential severe weather on Saturday.

Showers will enter the area tonight along with that warm front, but rain totals won’t amount to much. Behind the boundary, warmer air will prop up temperatures at dawn Saturday to near 60 degrees. Given that warm start tomorrow’s highs will top out near 80(!) degrees as vigorous south winds gust over 25 mph. Per the graphic the Storm Prediction Center has Fredericksburg and vicinity under a Marginal Risk—level 1 of 5—for severe weather tomorrow.

However, most short range weather models aren’t showing much in the way of thunderstorm formation across Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That could change, so Fredericksburg area folks need to keep abreast of current forecasts. And, of course, everyone should have at least two methods close at hand (NOAA weather radio, cellphone alerts, local TV/radio, etc.) for receiving any weather warnings that may be issued.

The cold front associated with the aforementioned low pressure will then pass through Fredericksburg early Saturday evening. That will swap winds around out of the west and northwest, ushering in cooler and drier air. By sunrise, Sunday temperatures will tumble into the mid-40s before climbing back into the mid-60s Sunday afternoon. Northwesterly winds will continue, gusting over 25 mph at times under mostly sunny skies.

Stay weather aware on Saturday!