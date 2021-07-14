 Skip to main content
FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Steamy conditions will stick around awhile
FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Steamy conditions will stick around awhile

Heat and sticky humidity will remain in place through the weekend.

Afternoon highs in the mid-90s will continue for the next several days in and around Fredericksburg. But a number that better characterizes the current heat wave is the morning low temperature. This Wednesday  morning, thermometer readings dipped to only 75 degrees at the two local airports and the University of Mary Washington. This lack of cooling at night is a direct result of the high moisture content of the air, which holds the day’s heat in place and increases heat stress on people, pets and plants.

Today will bring another round of mid-90s for afternoon highs, along with a significant chance of showers and thunderstorms, thanks to a nearby upper- level disturbance. Fredericksburg and vicinity can expect a round of storms anytime after 2 p.m. today. No widespread severe activity is expected locally, but heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are all possible from these storms.

Thursday will be just as hot and sticky, but with less storm coverage. The graphic shows the forecast surface weather map at 8 a.m. Thursday, with high pressure (blue “H”) in place atop Virginia. The cold front (blue line) which is shown over the Midwestern states will take its sweet time arriving in Fredericksburg, likely not getting here until Monday.

Thus the heat wave will continue to dominate the Fredericksburg area’s weather into the weekend. Think cool thoughts, stay hydrated, and take plenty of breaks especially if working outdoors. Remember to check on vulnerable neighbors and relatives, and keep an eye on pets.

It’s July.

