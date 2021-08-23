FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Steamy start to the week

Heat, humidity, and a 10-year anniversary mark the beginning of the work week in the Fredericksburg area.

Ten years ago today, on Aug. 23, 2011, Fredericksburg-area residents were shaken up (literally) by a 5.8-magnitude earthquake centered less than 40 miles away near Mineral. The rumbling noise from the ground, the creaking of the house, and the swaying back and forth seemed to go on for a long time. Skies that day were sunny with comfortable temperatures in the low 80s when that momentous event took place just before 2 p.m.

Today—Monday—will be quite a bit warmer and more humid than that day was. The weakening remnants of Tropical Storm Henri are over New England this morning, merging with the upper-level low pressure which fostered Sunday’s thunderstorms. Left behind in the Fredericksburg region is plenty of moisture and heat, leading to a hot and muggy last week of August.

Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the low 90s, accompanied by sticky dew points in the 70s. The combination will lead to a heat index of 100 degrees this afternoon, so Fredericksburg area folks should be mindful of the conditions. There could be a few scattered showers and storms later today, but nothing widespread or organized is expected.