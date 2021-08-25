FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Steamy, stormy August to continue

The end of August is bringing a hot and humid finale to summer in Fredericksburg.
Tuesday’s high temperatures in the low 90s will be the floor rather than the ceiling for this week’s daily highs. Today—Wednesday—Fredericksburg-area thermometers look to climb into the mid-90s. With dew point temperatures in the miserably uncomfortable 70s, this last full week of August isn’t providing any relief to summer-like conditions.
While the jet stream remains parked up over the Canadian border, a strong Bermuda high is in control of local conditions. The clockwise flow of air around that large feature is pumping hot moist air northward from both the southern Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico. The only potential break from the heat will be showers and storms that fire over the mountains or along boundaries near the Potomac River and the Chesapeake Bay.
Fredericksburg is likely to see a few of those storms late this afternoon into the evening hours. Beside the ever-present threat from lightning, the main concern will be flash flooding courtesy of the slow-moving cells. Although nothing severe is anticipated, one or two of these storms may foster strong downburst winds which could create very localized damage.
Thursday through Sunday will feature a “rinse-and-repeat” forecast, with highs in the low to mid-90s and the potential for afternoon and evening storms each day. A cold front will approach the region over the weekend, but won’t push far enough south to provide cooler or drier air for Fredericksburg and vicinity. The main effect from the proximity of that boundary will be to increase the chance of storms over the weekend.
At the moment, there are three Atlantic basin tropical disturbances being watched by the National Hurricane Center. Two of them will likely intensify into tropical cyclones over the next five days, one in the Caribbean and one out over the open Atlantic Ocean. Per the graphic, the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season occurs in mid-September. The purple dashed line shows where we are now on the calendar. It’s uphill from here!
There will be no Friday Weather Blog entry this week. Regular posts will resume on Monday Aug 30.