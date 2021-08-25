FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Steamy, stormy August to continue

The end of August is bringing a hot and humid finale to summer in Fredericksburg.

Tuesday’s high temperatures in the low 90s will be the floor rather than the ceiling for this week’s daily highs. Today—Wednesday—Fredericksburg-area thermometers look to climb into the mid-90s. With dew point temperatures in the miserably uncomfortable 70s, this last full week of August isn’t providing any relief to summer-like conditions.

While the jet stream remains parked up over the Canadian border, a strong Bermuda high is in control of local conditions. The clockwise flow of air around that large feature is pumping hot moist air northward from both the southern Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico. The only potential break from the heat will be showers and storms that fire over the mountains or along boundaries near the Potomac River and the Chesapeake Bay.

Fredericksburg is likely to see a few of those storms late this afternoon into the evening hours. Beside the ever-present threat from lightning, the main concern will be flash flooding courtesy of the slow-moving cells. Although nothing severe is anticipated, one or two of these storms may foster strong downburst winds which could create very localized damage.