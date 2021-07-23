FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Steamy summer returns this weekend

An air mass change over the weekend will usher heat and humidity back into the Fredericksburg area.
This Friday morning’s low temperatures at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington dropped to 63, 61, and 67 degrees, respectively. The pleasant sleeping weather was courtesy of drier air, which crept into the area behind Wednesday’s cold front. Thus comfortable humidity will stick around today, while afternoon temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s, a bit below late July averages.
By dawn Saturday, temperatures will also drop into the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will then begin a transition to a warmer and more humid regime, as light southerly breezes kick in. Fredericksburg area thermometers will again rise into the upper 80s under partly sunny skies on Saturday, accompanied by higher dew points (and thus stickier air). Scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and early evening.
Sunday looks to feature a return to typical summertime heat and humidity. Under mostly sunny skies the high temperatures in and around Fredericksburg will climb into the low and mid 90s that afternoon. A few more showers and storms are possible late in the day ahead of the next cold front sliding across the Ohio Valley. At the moment, no severe weather is expected over the weekend, but keep an eye to the sky anyway.
And speaking of thunderstorms on Aug. 2 the National Weather Service is instituting a new Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) for cellphones regarding extra-powerful severe thunderstorms. There will be more information to come on this, but the need to warn for these “destructive”-level severe storms (80-plus mph winds and/or baseball-sized hail) is apparent when looking at past damage statistics. Fredericksburg is unlikely to see such storms, but then again the 2012 derecho does come to mind.
As for the graphic, the cold front that will pass through the region Monday will stall out across the Southeast. Given the atmospheric dynamics, there is a small chance that a tropical system could form along the boundary near the coast later next week. That could complicate beach vacations in the Carolinas.
Happy Friday!