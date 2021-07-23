FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Steamy summer returns this weekend

An air mass change over the weekend will usher heat and humidity back into the Fredericksburg area.

This Friday morning’s low temperatures at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington dropped to 63, 61, and 67 degrees, respectively. The pleasant sleeping weather was courtesy of drier air, which crept into the area behind Wednesday’s cold front. Thus comfortable humidity will stick around today, while afternoon temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s, a bit below late July averages.

By dawn Saturday, temperatures will also drop into the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will then begin a transition to a warmer and more humid regime, as light southerly breezes kick in. Fredericksburg area thermometers will again rise into the upper 80s under partly sunny skies on Saturday, accompanied by higher dew points (and thus stickier air). Scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and early evening.

