FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Storm packs a one-two punch of snow

Old Man Winter continues to make the rounds across the eastern half of the nation.

A reinforcing blast of Arctic air is on its way behind yet another cold front that will blow into the Fredericksburg area late this (Friday) afternoon. That boundary is being shoved along by a strong upper air trough which is already squeezing out precipitation across the Virginia Piedmont this morning. Most— if not all—of this precipitation is evaporating into the arid air mass already in place. But that process is moistening the surface air, which will set the stage for precipitation to finally reach the ground just after the noon hour.

With surface temperatures topping out in the upper 30s this afternoon, precipitation will likely start as a mixture of rain and snow around the Fredericksburg area. The switchover to all snow looks to occur mid-afternoon as temperatures drop. This first round of snow—accumulating to perhaps an inch locally by the dinner hour—can be attributed to the approaching cold front. However, round two will begin shortly thereafter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}