FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Storm packs a one-two punch of snow

Old Man Winter continues to make the rounds across the eastern half of the nation.
A reinforcing blast of Arctic air is on its way behind yet another cold front that will blow into the Fredericksburg area late this (Friday) afternoon. That boundary is being shoved along by a strong upper air trough which is already squeezing out precipitation across the Virginia Piedmont this morning. Most— if not all—of this precipitation is evaporating into the arid air mass already in place. But that process is moistening the surface air, which will set the stage for precipitation to finally reach the ground just after the noon hour.
With surface temperatures topping out in the upper 30s this afternoon, precipitation will likely start as a mixture of rain and snow around the Fredericksburg area. The switchover to all snow looks to occur mid-afternoon as temperatures drop. This first round of snow—accumulating to perhaps an inch locally by the dinner hour—can be attributed to the approaching cold front. However, round two will begin shortly thereafter.
In response to the dynamics of that upper air trough, a surface low pressure center will form off the southeastern U.S. coast this afternoon. The energy of the trough will transfer to that developing storm, which will quickly intensify into a major winter nor’easter Friday night. Round two of Fredericksburg’s snowfall will begin this evening and last until Saturday morning, with a total of 2-4 inches of white stuff expected per the left graphic panel.
Snowfall accumulations will ramp up considerably toward the Chesapeake Bay as that nor’easter “bombs out” off the coast. As shown on the right graphic panel, a blizzard warning has been issued for the eastern shores of Virginia and Maryland. Blizzard conditions have nothing to do with snow totals, but rather are caused by strong winds and low visibilities created by blowing snow.
The snow will end by dawn Saturday for areas along and west of Interstate 95, but King George and Caroline counties could see flakes continue to fly through mid-morning. Winds will howl tomorrow across this region, with gusts over 30 mph expected as that storm intensifies and takes aim at New England. Skies will clear for most Fredericksburg area folks after the lunch hour, but local thermometers will struggle to even reach the 30-degree mark. Suffice it to state that Saturday’s wind chill values will be conducive to shivering.
After a frigid start, with temperatures dropping into the teens, Sunday will feature more settled conditions, with sunshine and much lighter winds. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid-30s, so at least some melting will occur, aided by the sun’s rays. Next week then looks to bring a milder weather regime into town for at least a few days.